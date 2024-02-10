(MENAFN- GetNews)

Headquartered in LaGrange, Georgia, MGroup is an interior finishes company that serves the commercial hospitality, senior living, and multifamily markets with companies like Mstone, Mteriors, and Mshower.

“While the public may not realize it, our products-including countertops, shower pans, surrounds, doors, floors, and furniture-are in hundreds of hotels across the country,” says H. Speer“Bo” Burdette IV, president and CEO.

Founded in 2002, MGroup has diligently strived to provide exceptional products to hotels, student housing, senior living facilities, multifamily living units, and more. But their aim goes beyond fulfilling customer needs. Ten years ago, MGroup's vice president of manufacturing, Scott Murray, a former hydrology engineer for the Environmental Protection Agency, collaborated with another inventor to design Ultracera-a revolutionary product that serves as an environmentally friendly and high performance substitute or alternative to quartz countertops.

MORE THAN QUARTZ

Currently, Australia and Los Angeles County, USA are discussing a possible ban on quartz due to the link between silica dust from engineered quartz and increasing cases of silicosis among those fabricating and installing this product. The outcome of this investigation is still yet to be determined. However, Burdette believes this is just the beginning in terms of companies and organizations worldwide examining the impacts of high silica products on people who are looking for a viable alternative.

“Unfortunately, breathing in engineered quartz dust, generated through the fabrication of this product, has been linked with silicosis-an irreparable lung disease that scars the lungs of those working with the product,” says Burdette.“Commonly used engineered quartz countertops can be up to 95% silica, and studies continue on this subject to better understand the long-term effects of prolonged exposure to the fabrication of this material.”

MGroup offers an alternative that dramatically reduces the amount of silica exposure. A combination of porcelain, ceramic, and decorative aggregates to create an aesthetically pleasing and durable surface, Ultracera looks and functions like engineered quartz, but it contains less than 10% crystalline silica.

Burdette emphasizes that the company's steadfast dedication to innovation, and its alliances with elite supply chain partners who have proven themselves in numerous economic climates, has been vital to forging the company's identity.“We are lucky to have such great partners, who allow us to work on further development of products that can have a more beneficial impact on the environment.

“We must continue to listen to the industry and ask how we can create better products,” he says. With a proven track record and established reputation in the industry, Burdette credits his“rockstar team” as being integral to achieving success, such as a recent 50% jump in growth, the most significant increase since the company's establishment.

“Our clients' satisfaction has been the driving force behind our success,” he says.“We remain grateful to this industry for providing us with the opportunity to serve them.”

