Pilot PMR Launches Propeller, An Innovative Subscription-Based Design Solution

(MENAFN- GetNews) Pilot PMR , one of North America's leading agencies specializing in brand strategy and design, today launched Propeller , a subscription-based, on-demand design solution for enterprises seeking reliable, scalable, and cost-efficient design production services. Propeller combines the expertise of top agency talent with a convenient subscription model, guaranteeing efficient workflows free from the lengthy processes often required in securing quality agency services.

Key features of Propeller include on-demand access to a curated team of top agency designers capable of consistently delivering on a brand's unique vision and needs. The solution is faster and more flexible than typical agency retainers, and promotes standardized production and reliable results, facilitating scalability with each client's business. Propeller also eliminates the risks associated with outsourcing to individual freelance contractors.

“Propeller's transparent pricing and flexible subscription plans allow clients to take on more ambitious projects without disrupting other operations,” said David Hamilton, Creative Director at Pilot PMR.“In essence, clients get an in-house design team without incurring additional overhead. Propeller is flexible, fast, and more reliable than putting your brand in the hands of individual freelancers.”

Propeller clients will be able to quickly onboard by selecting a plan and a subscription term that aligns with their needs. A dedicated team of creatives will then be assembled and project managers will ensure alignment with each client's vision, assigning tasks and expediting projects. A typical Propeller team will include a creative director, project manager, and one or more designers depending on the assignments.

Propeller subscriptions cover creative outputs such as ads, email campaigns, landing pages, social media assets, illustrations, presentations, and print collateral. Plans start at $4,000 CAD.

For more information and to book a subscription plan, please visit propeller/

Pilot PMR is an award-winning brand communications agency located in the St. Lawrence Market District in downtown Toronto. We opened our doors in 2004 based on the central idea that the ever-evolving communications landscape required a new approach – one that blends deep, strategic consulting expertise with the ability to execute across a range of disciplines essential to building brand profile and influencing behavior. We build brands, design intuitive digital tools and online platforms, and execute creative, multi-stakeholder outreach and media campaigns to create change and move people into action.

