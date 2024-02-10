Revolutionizing Board Gaming: Apeirons Launches Kickstarter Campaign For Hexa, The Future Of Digital Board Games

(MENAFN- GetNews) Apeirons, the visionary team from Verona, Italy, is proud to unveil Apeirons Hexa, the future of digital board games.

Apeirons Hexa introduces gamers to an unparalleled gaming journey where infinite possibilities, unparalleled customization, and seamless integration await. This groundbreaking innovation bridges the gap between traditional board games and digital technology, offering players an immersive experience.

According to the founders of Apeirons, the core idea behind Hexa is to transfer the essence of gaming from hardware to software while retaining the best of both worlds. Through cutting-edge technology, Apeirons Hexa seamlessly integrates an infrared camera and interactive pawns with access to a vast collection of digital games on the Apeirons HUB.



This integration projects immersive real-time visuals onto the game board and pawns through a standard projector, revolutionizing the gaming experience. With the Hexa Pawns and the Apeirons HUB, players can unlock an endless array of gaming options. The Hexa Pawns, equipped with an infrared camera, uniquely identify each pawn, offering an intuitive way to interact with the game by tracking position, rotation, and side. This seamless integration of analog play in a digital world provides players with fully customizable gaming experiences at their fingertips.

"We are thrilled to introduce Apeirons Hexa to the world, a product that embodies our passion for tabletop gaming and innovative technology," said one of the founders of Apeirons. "With Hexa, players can unlock endless gaming possibilities, customize their experiences, and seamlessly blend the digital and physical worlds. We believe Apeirons Hexa will redefine how people interact with board games, fostering creativity and bringing friends and families closer together.”

Apeirons Hexa allows gamers to discover, create, share, and sell their games within the Apeirons HUB. With a vast collection of board games just a few clicks away, players can filter through options based on preferences such as the number of players, duration, and category. Additionally, the Apeirons HUB is a vibrant community where creativity knows no bounds, allowing users to unleash their imagination and share their creations with others.

With Apeirons Hexa, players can customize every aspect of their gaming experience. From choosing different styles and themes to creating their games using personal images, photos, and drawings, Hexa offers unparalleled creative freedom. This level of customization ensures that each match reflects the unique vision of its players, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Setting up Apeirons Hexa is a breeze, thanks to its seamless connectivity and projection capabilities. Players can dive into gaming adventures anywhere by connecting the Hexa Camera to supported devices and projecting the game onto the Hexa Board using a projector. The initial launch supports operating systems such as Windows, MacOS, Linux, and ChromeOS, with plans for smartphone compatibility in development.



Backers of the Kickstarter campaign can enjoy various perks, including reserving a username, a unique Founder Banner, and early bird access to different versions of Apeirons Hexa, each offering a unique and immersive gaming experience.

"We're thrilled to invite gamers worldwide to join us on this journey," said Co-Founder of Apeirons. "Embark on a gaming journey like never before with Apeirons Hexa. Support our Kickstarter campaign and be part of the future of tabletop gaming. By supporting our Kickstarter campaign, backers not only help bring Apeirons Hexa to life but also become a part of a community that values creativity, innovation, and the joy of gaming."



To learn more about Apeirons Hexa and to support their Kickstarter campaign, please visit their Kickstarter .

