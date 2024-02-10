Goodbye Black Hat SEO, It’S Time To Embrace White Hat SEO

(MENAFN- GetNews)

According to BitChip Digital's CEO, Julhas Alam, it's time for businesses to wave 'Goodbye' to black-hat SEO and embrace white hat SEO . This transition is necessary, as Google rewards sites that adhere to SEO best practices.



Julhas Alam has been helping small and medium-scale businesses thrive online, and claims the desperation of many business owners and marketing executives is hurting their company's future.



An investment in black hat SEO doesn't yield short-term or long-term future success. As we have witnessed, search engines will undoubtedly take action that may hurt the site one day.

How Businesses Unknowingly Encourage SEO Agencies to Follow Black Hat SEO

Julhas Alam, CEO of BitChip Digital, spoke about how firms unknowingly encourage SEO agencies to use black hat SEO during an annual event with attendees from diverse industries. They include business owners, marketing executives, SEO professionals, and journalists.



According to Julhas Alam, many firms want to see results overnight when they invest in SEO. They want to increase ranking in SERPs, traffic, online popularity, and sales.



Businesses that want results from their investment in SEO at all costs and don't care about the processes the SEO agencies they hire are using, are only encouraging the use of black hat SEO.



He also explains how he handles such businesses.

“I have met ambitious business owners who want results for their investments in SEO overnight. They want to rank high overnight, generate more traffic, and be popular online. I tell them I want the same for their businesses, but it won't happen overnight. SEO is a process and can take a while. But the results will surely come if we follow SEO best practices.”



Most SEO agencies are desperate to please their customers and don't care about how they do it. They don't care about the future of the websites they were hired to optimize.



Businesses that encounter such desperate SEO agencies would be digging their websites' graves. Besides losing money, the website would have a terrible relationship with reputable search engines and a bleak future.



There is nothing good about black hat SEO . Absolutely nothing! Google and other reputable search engines don't respect websites that use black hat SEO. They penalize websites with such practices.



Black hat SEO involves improving a website's search ranking and organic traffic via means that violate search engines' terms of service.



Here are the black hat SEO tactics:



Doorway pages

Content automation

Hidden links or text



Keyword stuffing

Link schemes

Cloaking

Article spinning

Sneaky redirects



Automated queries to Google



Rich snippet markup spam

Reporting a competitor (Negative SEO)

Web pages with malicious behavior viruses, phishing, Trojan, and other malware.

Creating pages, sub-domains, and domains





The Reason Website Owners Should Avoid Black Hat SEO Tactics

Black hat SEO may increase organic traffic to your website, but this won't last long. Search engines would soon discover the unethical tactics you're using to generate traffic online.



Reputable search engines are against black hat SEO. Google bans websites that use black hat SEO from its search engine.



Furthermore, websites that practice black hat SEO don't have a future. No business can outrank its competitors with unethical SEO practices.

Black hat SEO is a wrong practice to improve a website's ranking. According to Julhas Alam, it's like when a customer enters a bank through the back door, only meant for the bank staff.



Why Websites Should Embrace White Hat SEO

At a one-day event on ethical SEO practices, Julhas Alam spoke about the need for businesses to embrace white hat SEO.



According to him, businesses can use white hat SEO to improve their website's ranking, organic traffic, credibility, click-through rate, and brand awareness.



White hat SEO practices align with Google's and other reputable search engines' terms of service. So, search engines won't ban your website for practicing it. Instead, you'll witness online success, but note that the results of your white hat SEO effort won't come overnight.



