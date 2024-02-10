USA Today Recognizes Mindstir Media As The “Leading Provider Of Self-Publishing And Book Marketing Services In The U.S.”

(MENAFN- GetNews)





MindStir Media, an award-winning self-publishing company, is proud to announce that it has been recognized by USA Today as the "leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services in the United States." This prestigious recognition from USA Today contributor Molly Peck underscores MindStir Media's commitment to helping authors from all walks of life self-publish, distribute, and market their books effectively.

Founded by J.J. Hebert, a bestselling author and award-winning entrepreneur, MindStir Media has been at the forefront of the self-publishing revolution for the past 15 years. With over 1,000 published books, including bestsellers and award-winners, the company has earned its place as an industry leader.

"We are honored to be recognized by USA Today," said J.J. Hebert. "Our mission has always been to empower authors, and this recognition validates our efforts. We will continue to provide comprehensive services that help authors make their books stand out."

MindStir Media offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of each author. These services include editing, book cover design, interior layout, ISBN assignment, barcode generation, book printing, and marketing. The company also provides top-notch Amazon book publishing service programs, helping authors with self-publishing on Amazon.

Moreover, MindStir Media offers unique marketing opportunities through strategic partnerships. The company has partnered with celebrities like Kevin Harrington from Shark Tank and Mariel Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway's granddaughter, to offer authors unparalleled marketing exposure.

With a portfolio of over 65 literary and industry awards, MindStir Media continues to lead the self-publishing revolution in the USA. The company offers free one-on-one self-publishing and book marketing consultations at its official website, mindstirmedia .

About MindStir Media:

