:Iidrr Gallery Presents Artist Lu Lyu’S Solo Show, Sail East To Find Lemnos!

:iidrr Gallery proudly presents "Sail East to find Lemnos!," a solo exhibition by Lu Lyu, a kinetic artist and creative technologist. The show, running from February 8th to February 20th, 2024, invites viewers on a voyage through the kinetic and cultural landscapes shaped by Lu's masterful narrative.







Exhibition Poster. Image Courtesy of :iidrr Gallery.

Lu Lyu's body of work is a confluence of her technical prowess and a deep narrative that delves into the heritage of her homeland, the myths of ancient femininity, and the intimate dynamics of personal relationships, blending sophisticated engineering with profound conceptual artistry. She probes the resilience and adaptation of culture amidst the relentless march of technological evolution and proposes a symbiosis between historical reverence and contemporary exploration.







Artist

Lu Lyu.

Image Courtesy of Lu Lyu.

"Sail East to find Lemnos!" transforms the gallery space into an imagined island nation, where each artwork offers unique facets of this mystical realm. The exhibition begins with "The Garden of Forking Paths", which invites viewers into a metaphorical labyrinth as well as a garden and a novel, intricate, with plots playing out together in parallel times, and the mythical East Female Kingdom is reimagined as a utopia within life's complex matrix.







The Exhibition Scene at :iidrr Gallery.

Image Courtesy of Lu Lyu.

"Fold Qingguo Alley" reimagines the transformation of Changzhou's ancient alleys into futuristic skyscrapers. This piece critically reflects on the irresistible conflicts of urban growth and cultural evolution. "the Breathing Walls" leads visitors through a maze of memories, translating personal stories into collective experiences. Further, artworks like "Womanese in Motion" create a dynamic visual language, narrating the evolving expressions and identities of women.

The artworks on display are interwoven with themes of heritage, identity, and the inexorable passage of time, all while engaging with the tactile and sensory possibilities of contemporary art. The exhibition beckons viewers to embark on a collective quest, to uncover the layers of meaning within Lu's transformative art–an exploration of the spaces where the tangible and the ephemeral, the personal and the universal, and the ancient and the contemporary intertwine.







The Exhibition Scene at :iidrr Gallery.

Image Courtesy of Lu Lyu.

The :iidrr Gallery is honored to host this reflective and transformative exhibition. We invite you to join us in sailing eastward, not just across the sea, but through the layered narratives of time and memory that Lu Lyu so elegantly sculpts into motion.

About Artist:

Lu is a kinetic artist and creative technologist with a Master's in Interactive Telecommunications from NYU. Founder of NYU's Kinetic Sculpture Club and a senior technologist at Deeplocal, her interactive works have engaged audiences from Google to Macy's. Exhibited internationally, including at the Biennial of Kinetic Art, her practice also includes prestigious residencies in New York and at Sen Rong.

Text: Xiaofan Jiang is the founding editor of Underground Art And Design, an international media platform uplifting change-provoking creators worldwide.

