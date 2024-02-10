Designer Hauwa Belo Of Eve Belo To Showcase Her “Roses And Thorns” Collection At EPN NYFW

(MENAFN- GetNews)





New York, NY - Eve Belo, the brainchild of Designer, Hauwa Belo, is set to make its mark at the prestigious EPN NYFW in the heart of the Financial District. Hauwa Belo, flew in from England, to unveil her highly anticipated debut line, which embodies her personal journey, aspirations, and creative passions. The collection is a testament to her dedication in telling a captivating story through each meticulously crafted garment.

Drawing inspiration from her rich experiences and dreams, Hauwa Belo has masterfully blended traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics.

Eve Belo goes beyond the realm of fashion; It serves as a medium for Hauwa Belo to weave the fabric of her life into a lasting legacy that resonates with a diverse and discerning audience. With meticulous attention to detail, Hauwa has poured her heart and soul into every piece, ensuring that her personal narrative shines through.

"I am thrilled to be showcasing my collection at EPN NYFW," expressed Hauwa Belo. "Eve Belo is more than just a clothing brand; it is an embodiment of my journey and an opportunity to connect with individuals who appreciate the artistry and storytelling behind fashion. I look forward to sharing my passion, culture, and vision with the world."

The collection promises to leave a lasting impression with its intricate designs.

About Eve Belo:

Eve Belo is a fashion brand founded by designer Hauwa Belo. Through her designs, Hauwa weaves her personal journey, dreams, and passions into an exquisite collection that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Eve Belo aims to create a lasting legacy that resonates with a diverse and discerning audience, captivating hearts and minds through the art of storytelling.

