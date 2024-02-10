Freedman’S Office Furniture Expands Reach With New Office Location To Serve Austin, Texas, And Surrounding Areas

(MENAFN- GetNews) ""Our new location reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and underscores our ongoing efforts to deliver superior products and services." - Steve Freedman"

Austin, TX - Freedman's Office Furniture , a leading provider of premium office furniture solutions, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest office location, strategically situated at 1005 Congress Avenue, Suite 925, in the heart of Austin, Texas. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Freedman's as it endeavors to better serve the burgeoning demand for high-quality office furnishings in the Austin area and its neighboring communities.

The new office location boasts a prime address in downtown Austin, easily accessible to businesses and organizations throughout the region. With its central location, Freedman's is poised to cater to the diverse needs of businesses in Austin and beyond, providing them with top-notch office furniture solutions to enhance productivity and workspace aesthetics.

"We are excited to establish a presence in Austin and further extend our commitment to providing exceptional office furniture solutions to businesses in the area," said Steve Freedman, CEO of Freedman's Office Furniture. "Our new location reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and underscores our ongoing efforts to deliver superior products and services."

Freedman's Office Furniture Experts offers a comprehensive range of office furniture essentials, including desks, chairs, cubicles, tables, and partitions. Whether businesses are seeking to revamp their workspace with modern, ergonomic furniture or outfitting a new office from scratch, Freedman's has the expertise and inventory to accommodate diverse requirements.

With a focus on quality, durability, and functionality, Freedman's products are sourced from reputable manufacturers renowned for their craftsmanship and innovative designs. The company's extensive selection ensures that businesses can find the perfect furniture pieces to complement their unique workspace requirements while adhering to budgetary considerations.

In addition to its wide array of products, Freedman's Office Furniture distinguishes itself through its commitment to exceptional customer service. The company's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to guiding clients through every step of the furniture selection and procurement process, offering personalized recommendations and tailored solutions to meet specific needs.

To celebrate the opening of its new Austin location, Freedman's Office Furniture is extending special promotions and discounts to local businesses. Customers can expect competitive pricing, expedited delivery options, and unparalleled support to streamline their office furniture procurement experience.

For businesses in Austin, Texas, and surrounding areas seeking premium office furniture solutions, Freedman's Office Furniture's new sales office is located at 1005 Congress Avenue, Suite 925, or contact the company at

(737) 510-4094 to learn more about its offerings and services.

About Freedman's Office Furniture:

Freedman's Office Furniture is a leading provider of premium office furniture solutions, offering a comprehensive range of desks, chairs, cubicles, tables, and partitions to businesses in Austin, Texas, and surrounding areas. With a commitment to quality, functionality, and exceptional customer service, Freedman's is dedicated to helping businesses create productive and aesthetically pleasing workspaces. For more information, visit pages/office-furniture-in-austin-tx

Media Contact

Company Name: Freedman's Office Furniture, Cubicles, Desks, Chairs

Contact Person: Andrea Hasbun

Email: Send Email

Phone: (737) 510-4094

Address: 1005 Congress Avenue, Suite 925

City: Austin

State: TX 78701

Country: United States

Website: pages/office-furniture-in-austin-tx

