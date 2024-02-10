Author’S Tranquility Press Presents: Making Shifts In Waves Of Change: A Coach Approach To Soulful-Leadership

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Embrace Revolutionary Transformation with "Making Shifts In Waves Of Change"

In a world where change is the only constant, individuals and leaders yearn for a guiding light to navigate the turbulent waves of transformation. "Making Shifts In Waves Of Change: A Coach Approach To Soulful-Leadership" by Edward Hammett and James R. Pierce, now available on Amazon, is that guiding light – a revolutionary toolkit designed to empower you with the tools needed to transform your life and leadership.

Introducing a Coach Approach:

The world is shifting, and the need for adaptable, authentic leaders has never been more critical. Hammett and Pierce have unlocked the secret to successful leadership in an ever-evolving landscape, and it begins with adopting a coach approach. This groundbreaking book is your gateway to revolutionary transformation.

Unlocking the Power of Change and Transition:

Making Shifts In Waves Of Change offers a profound exploration of the art of change and transition. It equips you with an array of powerful tools, including questions, insights, models, and acrostics, to make the process of transformation less daunting and more enticing.

Heart and Head Leadership:

The authors delve into the delicate balance between leading with the heart and the head, revealing the extraordinary results that emerge when you invite others into change while transitioning. "Making Shifts In Waves Of Change" is the bridge between traditional leadership and soulful leadership – a compelling guide that takes you to the next level.

Praise for "Making Shifts In Waves Of Change":

“Making Shifts In Waves of Change" is a groundbreaking work that redefines leadership in our modern world. Hammett and Pierce provide a valuable toolkit for leaders seeking transformation and offer a fresh perspective on how to navigate change with a coach approach. Their insights and wisdom will undoubtedly revolutionize leadership thinking and inspire lasting change in organizations.” - Dr. Marshall Goldsmith is the Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of The Earned Life, Triggers, and What Got You Here Won't Get You There.

About the Authors:

Edward Hammett and James R. Pierce are renowned authors, mentors, and thought leaders in the realm of leadership and transformation. They have dedicated their careers to helping individuals and leaders master the art of change, transition, and transformation. With a shared passion for soulful leadership, they bring their collective wisdom to life in "Making Shifts In Waves Of Change."

"Making Shifts In Waves Of Change" is not just a book; it's a guide to embracing revolutionary transformation. Get your copy today on Amazon and embark on a journey towards becoming an authentic, adaptable, and soulful leader. Your transformation begins now.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a top publicity agency known for delivering innovative solutions designed to help writers across genres to reach a wider audience. The company combines the use of the latest technologies and the expertise and diverse experience of the team to provide quality, relatable content to as many people as possible, irrespective of their location across the globe.

Media Contact

Company Name: Author's Tranquility Press

Contact Person: Louela Sanders, Fulfillment Associate - Marketing

Email: Send Email

Phone: 4048601029

Address: 3900 N Commerce Dr. Suite 300 #1255

City: Atlanta

State: GA, 30344

Country: United States

Website:

