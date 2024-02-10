Psychologist Ray Christner Discusses The Implications Of The ‘Ipad Kid’ Generation In New Psyched To Practice Podcast Episode

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Dr. Ray W. Christner Explores Impact of the 'iPad Kid' Phenomenon on Childhood Development

Dr. Ray W. Christner , and his co-host Paul Wagner, delve into the“iPad kid” phenomenon in a recent episode of the podcast Psyched to Practice . As a licensed psychologist specializing in clinical and school psychology, Dr. Christner offers an invaluable perspective into the profound implications technology has on childhood experiences.

The conversation between Dr. Christner and Mr. Wagner centers on the development of a generation that is proficient with technology from a young age. They discuss the controversy surrounding iPad kids and highlight the importance of ensuring healthy relationships with technology through content monitoring and management.

Key takeaways from the discussion include:

The Social Phenomenon of iPad Kids: Dr. Christner underscores the significance of recognizing the rise of iPad kids as a social phenomenon, acknowledging both the positive and negative implications on childhood development.

Guidelines for Screen Time: Emphasizing the importance of moderation, Dr. Christner advocates for parents to set clear guidelines for screen time and to balance technology use with other activities that promote physical activity, social interaction, and creative enrichment.

Creating a Family Media Plan: To foster a healthy relationship with technology, Dr. Christner suggests creating a family media plan, which involves setting clear rules around device usage and designating specific times for non-screen activities.

Setting Boundaries for Device Use: Acknowledging the impact of technology on sleep patterns, Dr. Christner highlights the significance of setting boundaries around device use before sleep in order to promote well-being.



In a reflective discussion, Dr. Christner and Mr. Wagner emphasize the importance of being good consumers of technology as parents, actively monitoring the content children consume, and promoting an overall balanced approach to technology use.

For more information, please visit .



About Dr. Christner

Dr. Ray W. Christner, Psy.D., NCSP, ABPP , is a licensed psychologist and a certified school psychologist in Pennsylvania, a nationally certified school psychologist, and a nationally registered health service psychologist.

He specializes in clinical and school psychology, and he is board-certified in behavioral and cognitive psychology.

He maintains a private practice in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and provides telepsychology services in 39 states.

Dr. Christner's clinical work includes psychotherapy, psychological/neuropsychological testing, and consultation services.

He works with children, adolescents, and adults with psychological, developmental, social, behavioral, and learning differences. Dr. Christner is the co-host of the podcast Psyched to Practice .

