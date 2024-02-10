(MENAFN- GetNews) Ihrie O'Brien Law is a top-rated law firm. In a recent update, the firm explained the impact of intersection of family law and bankruptcy on divorce cases.

St Clair Shores, MI - In a website post, Ihrie O'Brien Law explained the impact of intersection of family law and bankruptcy on divorce cases.

The experts mentioned that one of the most significant impacts is on the division of assets during a

divorce St Clair Shores . In many cases, divorcing couples have accumulated joint debt, such as mortgages, credit card bills, or car loans. The division of these debts can be a complicated and contentious process, especially if one party files for bankruptcy. Bankruptcy laws have specific guidelines for how joint debts are discharged.



The professionals said that another significant impact of

family law St Clair Shores

and bankruptcy in divorce cases is on child and spousal support. In some cases, bankruptcy can discharge or reduce the amount of spousal or child support owed. This can cause tension between the divorced parties and lead to further legal battles.



The team noted that the impact of family law and

bankruptcy St Clair Shores

on post-divorce financial stability cannot be overlooked. A divorce can significantly impact an individual's financial situation, and when combined with bankruptcy, it can be even more challenging to rebuild one's finances. In some cases, individuals may be required to pay a significant amount of debt while also providing for their children.

About Ihrie O'Brien Law

Ihrie O'Brien Law is a leading law firm. The company's practice areas include estate planning, business law, family law, real estate law, and civil litigation. Their attorneys have a wealth of knowledge and experience in these areas, enabling them to offer comprehensive and strategic legal advice to their clients. Customers can also expect a high level of professionalism and integrity from the attorneys.

Ihrie O'Brien Law

24055 Jefferson Ave Suite 2000, St Clair Shores, MI 48080

(586) 778-7778



Media Contact

Company Name: Ihrie O'Brien Law

Email: Send Email

Phone: (586) 778-7778

Address: 24055 Jefferson Ave Suite 2000

City: St. Clair Shores

State: Michigan

Country: United States

Website:

