S&P 500 Forecast Today - 9/02: Rocket Higher (Video & Chart)

The S&P 500 continues its upward trajectory, with investors eyeing the coveted 5000 level as the next target.

Throughout the early hours of Thursday's trading session, the S&P 500 has exhibited relative stability, indicating a buildup towards a potential continuation of its upward movement. Wednesday's trading session concluded on a positive note, setting the stage for a concerted effort to decisively breach the 5000 level.

The significance of this milestone cannot be overstated, as it represents a prominent round number and a highly anticipated target for many market participants. Consequently, all eyes are fixed on how events unfold in the near term.

A breakthrough above the $5000 mark is likely to prompt profit-taking activities. However, such a milestone could also trigger a surge in Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) trading , driving further momentum in the market. It's worth noting that the S&P 500 , despite its name, predominantly comprises a handful of influential stocks. Therefore, monitoring the performance of key constituents such as Tesla and Amazon remains crucial, given the prevalence of passive investing strategies.

Buying on Dips....Still

Amidst the bullish sentiment, short-term pullbacks are anticipated to present buying opportunities. Considering the current market dynamics, a retracement towards the 4900 level is conceivable, with additional support expected around the 4800 mark. Nevertheless, the psychological significance of the 5000 level is likely to introduce considerable noise and volatility into the market, warranting caution among investors.

While maintaining a prudent approach to position sizing, it's evident that the prevailing bullish pressure overwhelmingly dictates a bullish bias in trading decisions. As such, the overarching sentiment remains firmly skewed towards further upside potential.

In the end, the S&P 500's relentless pursuit of the 5000 level underscores the prevailing optimism among investors. As market participants brace for potential milestones, including profit-taking and heightened FOMO trading, a cautious yet bullish stance is warranted. Amidst the noise and volatility associated with key psychological levels, strategic positioning and vigilance remain imperative in navigating the evolving landscape of the S&P 500.

