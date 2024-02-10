Natural Gas Forecast Today - 9/02: Gas Look Weak (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market continued its downward trajectory on Thursday, with prices hovering around the $2 level. Amidst this persistent weakness, investors find themselves in search of a potential bottom.

Despite an initial attempt at a rally, natural gas prices relinquished gains, signaling a negative sentiment prevailing in the market. With prices now flirting with the $2 threshold, concerns mount regarding further downside potential, with the $1.80 level looming as a potential support zone.

The lackluster winter season, characterized by milder temperatures, has weighed heavily on natural gas demand. As attention shifts towards the approaching spring season, sentiment towards natural gas remains subdued. This shift in focus underscores the challenges facing the market, with limited prospects for immediate recovery.

While a trading range for the year may still materialize, potential support around the $1.80 level remains a key consideration. Historical technical analysis suggests a precedent for support at this level, providing some semblance of stability amidst the current turbulence.

Despite the Downtrend

However, despite the prevailing downtrend, caution is warranted for those considering short positions . The market's extended downward movement suggests the potential for a sharp reversal in the future. While signs of such a reversal are not yet apparent, the inherent risk-reward dynamics of shorting at current levels may not be favorable.

Given the uncertain outlook, adopting a cautious approach is prudent for market participants. While opportunities for a rebound may emerge, the timing and extent of such a turnaround remain uncertain. As such, maintaining a watchful stance and monitoring key technical levels is advisable.

Looking ahead, the $2.50 level may serve as a target for buyers seeking to capitalize on potential swing trades . This level represents a point of equilibrium and may attract interest from options traders, adding to its significance in the market.

In conclusion, the natural gas market continues to languish amidst persistent downward pressure. While potential support around the $1.80 level offers some hope for stabilization, the overall sentiment remains subdued. With the risk of a sharp reversal looming, caution and vigilance are paramount for investors navigating this challenging market environment.

