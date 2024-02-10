USD/JPY Forecast Today - 9/02: USD Rises Overall (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The USD/JPY pair has shown significant strength during Thursday's trading session, with the US dollar continuing to assert dominance over the Japanese yen. This trend reflects a broader market sentiment favoring the USD against the JPY, largely due to the current monetary policies of the Bank of Japan.

The Bank of Japan's stance on monetary policy remains accommodative, with no indication of tightening in the near future. This is primarily due to the substantial debt burden carried by Japan, which limits the bank's ability to implement significant policy shifts. As a result, investors perceive holding the USD over the JPY as advantageous, given the interest rate differentials between the two currencies.

Looking ahead, it appears unlikely that selling pressure on this currency pair will intensify unless there is a notable shift in the Bank of Japan's policy stance. While there are expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024, the interest rate differentials between the US and Japan are significant enough to support continued USD appreciation against the JPY.

From a technical standpoint, the USD/JPY pair may target the 152 yen level in the near term, representing a key resistance level. Beyond that, further upside potential exists, albeit with consideration of potential retracements along the way. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) serves as a notable support level, attracting buyers seeking to capitalize on favorable exchange rates.

In the event of a pullback , the 145 yen level is expected to offer support, reinforced by the presence of the 200-day EMA. However, it's worth noting that significant support levels may not materialize, reflecting the prevailing bullish sentiment favoring the USD over the JPY.

Overall, the outlook for the USD/JPY pair remains bullish , driven by fundamental factors such as interest rate differentials and monetary policy dynamics. While near-term fluctuations are possible, particularly in response to economic data releases or geopolitical events, the overarching trend suggests further upside potential for the USD against the JPY. Traders and investors will continue to monitor developments from the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve for insights into future currency movements.

