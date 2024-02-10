Creta and Republic Form Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Web3 and Metaverse Gaming

(MENAFN- EmailWire) • Republic, international finance technology company, has deployed $2.6+ billion worth of investments into thousands of private ventures.

Dubai UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Republic, a global technology company pioneering the digital transformation of finance and investing, and Creta, a Web3-based multiverse gaming platform formed by a coalition of world-class developers, creators, producers, and more, are announcing their exciting new partnership with eyes towards strong collaboration in the Web3 development space.

Republic is an international financial technology company pioneering the transformation of finance and the democratization of investing. Headquartered in New York City, NY, Republic has a global presence with established operations in the UK, UAE, and South Korea. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Morgan Stanley, Hashed, AngelList, and other leading institutions, Republic’s ecosystem has made it possible for 3+ million community members across 150+ countries to deploy $2.6+ billion into thousands of private ventures. In 2016, Republic Crypto was established as a division to service and consult both top venture-backed Web3 projects and major institutions alike, and is now considered the leading provider of web3 advisory services, specializing in digital economy design, full-spectrum tokenization, blockchain infrastructure, and digital asset management.

Creta is a global Web3 metaverse gaming platform headquartered in the UAE with offices in Japan and Armenia. The Creta platform is developed by Diverse, a South Korean company specializing in metaverse games with a high-performance game engine and excellent graphics technology. The Web3-based platform uses a high-performance public blockchain called Locus Chain. Unlike traditional metaverses, Creta implements a multiverse where numerous metaverses of photorealistic visual quality can interconnect and expand. In particular, Creta uses the high-performance blockchain mainnet Locus Chain, which replaces most roles of servers in online games and significantly reduces infrastructure costs.

Republic actively engages in supporting the growth of early-stage startups in the Web3 industry by offering a diverse range of services, including economy design, marketing, token offerings, smart contract development, capital support, business development, NFT strategies, and more. Republic has involvement in numerous notable projects including Avalanche, Polygon, Aptos, DappRadar, and Star Atlas and has an incredible track record of establishing Web3 project startups in the market. As an advisory firm, Republic advises major enterprises in the Web3 space, including one of the big 4 in the US, as well as major conglomerates throughout the Asia Pacific Region.

As a discerning force in the Web3 landscape, Republic is selective and strategic in their partnerships. After a comprehensive evaluation, the company has chosen to collaborate with Creta. Republic is dedicated to fostering the Web3 ecosystem alongside Creta, and their partnership will involve advisory services, research-driven token economics, and investment facilitation. As a blockchain entertainment platform where users can enjoy living as players of high-end games and metaverses and creators of their own content and universe, Creta will utilize Republic’s enterprise services to grow their already expansive potential even more.

Republic is extending support to design Creta’s Platform Economy, also known as Creta World. Creta will host a token sale in collaboration with Republic, and that token will grant users access to all of Creta’s products and other user creations. Designers can create games in the Creta platform, and Creta also has its own portfolio of engaging games for users to enjoy. “This effort will help showcase Creta's metaverse gaming platform as a new paradigm for the gaming industry in how it will foster gaming networks as opposed to in its traditional silos.” (Alex Ye, Republic Crypto Senior Director). Beyond advisory services, Republic's digital asset suite aims to catalyze the growth of Creta's content and the platform's ecosystem. Further, through Republic's regulated and compliant token sale program, Republic will engage its 3 million-strong investor community in Creta's ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, Creta is expected to surpass other emerging projects from the start. Republic, with its excellent expertise in Web3, boasts industry-leading marketing capabilities in the Web3 sector. In this partnership, Republic will dedicate significant efforts to Creta marketing on a grand scale. Additionally, Republic investors will have the opportunity to directly participate in Creta by driving the integration of the Creta platform with login and wallet systems.

And Republic is not Creta’s only exciting recent partnership: Thomas Vu, acclaimed for his role in the success of “League of Legends” and the Emmy-winning “Arcane,” has joined forces with Creta as well. Vu, known for his work with Riot Games and the creation of the K/DA group, is collaborating with Creta on game incubation initiatives and upcoming media programs. Their partnership aims to capture emerging markets in the Middle East and India, with Creta establishing a growth fund of hundreds of millions to billions of dollars to incubate Web3 games.

The anticipated synergy between non-gaming Web3 entities and Creta is poised to elevate the project's service reach. With Republic's Web3 proficiency and Creta's incorporation of Locus Chain's technology, industry dynamics are expected to shift significantly, solidifying Creta as a transformative force in the Web3 domain. Creta's vision of a vast ecosystem, enriched by contributions from top-tier developers and creators, aligns seamlessly with Republic's expertise, resulting in the accelerated realization of Creta's ambitious goals.

