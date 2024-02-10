Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits K'taka Ahead Of Upcoming LS Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, Feb 11 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Mysuru in the early hours of Sunday and will take part in a meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with party leaders.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, also accompanied Shah.

Shah reached the Mandakalli airport at 3 a.m. where State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed him to the state.

Shah will visit Chamundi Hills at 11 a.m. on Sunday and offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, he will attend a religious programme at Suttur Mutt in Suttur village near Najangud town.

After having lunch in the mutt, Shah will participate at a religious function and attend a party meeting.

Shah will hold series of meetings with BJP leaders from 2.40 p.m. till Sunday evening regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A decision is likely to be made on seat-sharing with JD (S) and especially regarding the Mandya seat currently represented by Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate, who had declared her support for BJP.

JD (S) is likely to field a candidate for the seat.

--IANS

mka/khz