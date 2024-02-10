A Tribute to Greatness: International Buddha Peace Award & Gaurav Shri Samman Applauds Inspirational Contributions

(MENAFN- Liker Series) The Myanmar Embassy auditorium hall was illuminated with a sense of pride and admiration as the Maitry Peace Foundation, in collaboration with the Myanmar Embassy, hosted the International Buddha Peace Award & Gaurav Shri Samman on the 5th of February 2024. The event, which recognized individuals who have made significant contributions to society, was a testament to the power of recognition and appreciation in fostering a culture of peace and progress.



The ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Ramdas Athawale, Central Minister (MOS) Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India, who served as the Chief Guest. His Excellency, the Ambassador of Myanmar, added to the grandeur of the occasion by personally presenting the awards to the deserving recipients.



Distinguished guests, including Hon'ble Dr. Prashant Rokade IRS, Hon’ble Suresh Kumar Monga Judicial Member (Retd.), Ven. A.B. Gyaneshwar, Ms. Poonam Rai IRS, and Shri Dipsinh Shankarsinh Rathod, Member of Parliament from Sabarkantha, lent their presence to the event, highlighting the importance of recognizing excellence and promoting peace across borders.



A special moment of the evening was the recognition of Bollywood actor Sahabaz Khan, who was honored with a special award for his outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. Khan's presence added a touch of glamour to the event, captivating the audience with his charisma and talent.



The recipients of the International Buddha Peace Award & Gaurav Shri Samman were individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and dedication in their respective fields. Among them were Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman of Darwin Platform Group Of Companies, Dr. Rishi Gupta, C.M.D of Accord Super Speciality Hospital, and Mr. Prabal Roy, C.M.D of Accord Super Speciality Hospital. These individuals were lauded for their significant contributions to society and their unwavering commitment to promoting peace and harmony.



As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that the International Buddha Peace Award & Gaurav Shri Samman had succeeded in its mission of celebrating excellence and inspiring others to strive for greatness. The event served as a reminder of the importance of recognizing and honoring individuals who selflessly dedicate themselves to making the world a better place for all.





