US, UK Airstrikes Hit Houthi Targets In Yemen's Hodeidah

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Feb 11 (IANS) The US and Britain launched new airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the media reported.

The airstrikes hit the Al-Salif port of the Al-Salif district, northwest of the city, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV said on Saturday, without providing more details.

Eyewitnesses said the strikes on Saturday afternoon targetted the Houthi-controlled maritime military base, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strikes, which followed US attacks on two Houthi mobile unmanned surface vessels, four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile on Friday, were the latest in a series of similar attacks conducted by the US-British coalition in the Red Sea against Houthi targets since November last year.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, including the strategic port city of Hodeidah along the Red Sea, have been launching deadly missile attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November last year, saying they target Israeli, US, and British vessels, in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

