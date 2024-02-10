Cabinet Revokes Decision To Relocate Turkish Consulate

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet has revoked a decision to relocate its consulate general from the Turkish city of Gaziantep to the province of Mersin.
It said the decision came as part of "diplomatic organization efforts," but provided no further information.
(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)
