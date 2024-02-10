Russian Troops Shell Village Of Tokarivka In Kherson Region, Killing Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Tokarivka, Kherson region, killing a 68-year-old woman and wounding her son.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the occupiers attacked the village of Tokarivka. As a result of the shelling, a 43-year-old man sustained a mine blast injury and an abdominal wound. In the evening, there were reports of another victim - the injured man's mother. Unfortunately, the woman died on the spot. She was 68 years old," the post said.

Prokudin said that the wounded man had been hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors continue to fight for his life.