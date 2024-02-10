Syrskyi On His Deputies: Their Experience Will Certainly Speed Up Ukraine's Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has said he is convinced that the experience of his newly appointed deputies and deputy chiefs of the General Staff will help speed up Ukraine's victory.

Syrskyi announced this on Telegram , congratulating the military on their appointment, Ukrinform reports.

"All of them are experienced officers who have tremendous knowledge and experience that will certainly speed up our victory," he said.

On February 9, President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new deputy commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonels Vadym Sukharevskyi and Andriy Lebedenko.

The head of state also introduced the new deputy chiefs of the General Staff - Brigadier Generals Volodymyr Horbatiuk, Oleksiy Shevchenko and Mykhailo Drapatyi.