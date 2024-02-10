Ukraine, France Discuss Details Of Agreement On Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed the details of a security agreement, the work on which has entered its final stage.

The head of state said this in his traditional video address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"We also discussed in detail the security agreement between our states – security commitments. We are already finalizing the agreement. Teams are actively working, and we can reach a very ambitious level, which will be a necessary signal to the entire global community. A signal that Europe knows how to protect lives, knows how to add security – for generations," Zelensky said.

Both leaders also discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian army, including electronic warfare, air defense, artillery, as well as the current shortage of artillery rounds.

"Ukraine appreciates France's leadership in the Coalition to strengthen our artillery created within Ramstein, which adds perspective to our defense against Russian attacks," Zelensky said.