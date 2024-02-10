New Wave Of Mobilization Possible Only Simultaneously With Demobilization MP Arakhamia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Additional funds are required for equipping and training new military personnel, therefore, amid limited funding, a new wave of mobilization will not be possible without demobilization.

MP Davyd Arakhamia, head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, said this in an interview with the Report news agency, Ukrinform reports.

According to Arakhamia, Ukraine will look for opportunities to finance a new wave of mobilization using domestic funds, since the situation with external financing is quite difficult.

"We have enough resources for two months, so we feel safe. As for the financing of new waves of mobilization, it will not happen without demobilization. Additional costs will be required for equipping and training people participating in the mobilization," the politician said.

He said that Ukraine also has allies in this matter. During preparations for the counteroffensive, some of the more than 200,000 qualified soldiers were trained in Romania, France, Italy, Spain and other countries. According to the agreements, training was carried out at the expense of these countries.

In addition, Arakhamia expressed confidence that the United States would vote in the next two months to provide aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading the bill introducing amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine regarding certain issues of military service, mobilization, and military registration (No. 10449). The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is planning to amend some of the controversial provisions contained in the draft law on mobilization.