Enemy Shells Border Area In Sumy Region 28 Times On Feb 10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched 28 attacks on the border area in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on Saturday, February 10, with no casualties reported.

The region's military administration announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Some 150 explosions were recorded. The Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Druzhba communities came under attack," the post said.

In particular, eight mortar explosions were recorded in the Esman community, with the enemy also using a machine gun. The enemy fired artillery at the Shalyhyne community. Five explosions were recorded there throughout the day.

The settlements of the Bilopillia community were hardest hit throughout the day. In particular, there were 35 mortar explosions, 29 explosions from a grenade launcher and 9 explosions from Russian artillery.

The Russians carried out an air strike on the Seredyna-Buda community.

The Krasnopillia community was also hit by mortar shelling, where the enemy dropped 18 mines. There were also eight artillery explosions.

In the Druzhba community, the Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on the community. The explosion damaged residential buildings, a fire department and an enterprise.

Mortar shelling was also recorded in the settlements of the Velyka Pysarivka community (11 explosions) and the Khotin community (4 explosions).