Lviv Community Hands Over UAH 10M Worth Of Equipment To Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lviv community has handed over UAH 10 million worth of weapons and equipment to the defenders in the past week.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"This week, together with the Lviv community, we fulfilled the following requests from our defenders: 450 FPV drones, two anti-drone guns, night vision monoculars, binoculars, thermal imaging sights, batteries, and ponchos," Sadovyi said.
He noted that the specified weapons and equipment had been purchased using city budget funds.
