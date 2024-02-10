Lviv Community Hands Over UAH 10M Worth Of Equipment To Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lviv community has handed over UAH 10 million worth of weapons and equipment to the defenders in the past week.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This week, together with the Lviv community, we fulfilled the following requests from our defenders: 450 FPV drones, two anti-drone guns, night vision monoculars, binoculars, thermal imaging sights, batteries, and ponchos," Sadovyi said.

He noted that the specified weapons and equipment had been purchased using city budget funds.