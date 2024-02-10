Russia Expands Network Of Militaristic Clubs For Teens In Occupied Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian invaders are expanding a network of youth clubs to militarize local teenagers.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center , Ukrinform saw.

“The Russians are expanding a network of Voin (Warrior – ed.) clubs, recruiting teenagers from temporarily occupied territories. Previously, such centers were deployed in Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia region. Also the club, where teenagers will be trained for the occupation army, is set to be opened in Kherson region,” the report reads.

It is noted that the invaders are hiring instructors with combat experience to engage in militarizing Ukrainian youths. It is significant to note that applicants do not require a clean criminal record.

"Report these instructors to our chatbot so that our Resistance Movement is able to hold them accountable," the organization wrote on social media.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia is launching a campaign to retrain war veterans to become school teachers.