Israeli Artillery Shelling Kills Lebanese Civilian, Injuries Nine Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- At least one Lebanese man was killed and nine others injured by the Israeli artillery shelling of Hual town, south of Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Saturday.
Israeli artillery targeted children when they finished Isha (evening) prayers at the town's mosque, it noted.
This came a few hours after an Israeli drone had bombarded a vehicle in Jadra town in Mountain Lebanon Governorate, causing casualties, according to the agency. (end)
hss
MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107836495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.