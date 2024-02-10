               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Artillery Shelling Kills Lebanese Civilian, Injuries Nine Others


2/10/2024 7:07:52 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- At least one Lebanese man was killed and nine others injured by the Israeli artillery shelling of Hual town, south of Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Saturday.
Israeli artillery targeted children when they finished Isha (evening) prayers at the town's mosque, it noted.
This came a few hours after an Israeli drone had bombarded a vehicle in Jadra town in Mountain Lebanon Governorate, causing casualties, according to the agency. (end)
