UAE Warns Israel Against Launching Military Operation In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed deep concern regarding preparations by the Israeli military to launch a military operation in the Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip, which hosts displaced Palestinians from other parts of the Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against military action that threatens to cause the loss of more innocent life and exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry reaffirmed its strong condemnation of any forced displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people, and all practices that violate the resolutions of international legitimacy and international and humanitarian law.

The Ministry called on the international community to undertake immediate efforts to reach a ceasefire to avoid further loss of life, and prevent fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Furthermore, the Ministry called for efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing regional spill-over that risks further violence, tension, and instability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's position calling for a return to negotiations to achieve the two-state solution. (end)

skm









MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107836493