South Africa Defeat DR Congo On Penalties To Finish Third In AFCON

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Feb 10 (KUNA) - South Africa on Saturday beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 6-5 on penalties in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) third place play-off at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan. After finishing in a goalless draw in regular time, the two teams went to penalty shootouts to determine the winner. South Africa's goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved two penalty kicks from DR Congo players Chancel Mbemba and Meschack Elia to give Bafana Bafana the bronze medal. (end) mr

