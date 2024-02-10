Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced extreme concern over the plans of Israeli occupation forces to attack Rafah City in the Gaza Strip following the forced displacement of its civilian population.

KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah stressed that maritime border safety is an integral part of the comprehensive security system.

ABU DHABI - Kuwaiti female athletes from Salwa Al-Sabah and Al-Fatat clubs won on Saturday four various medals in athletic games and Karate amid the ongoing competitions of Arab Women Clubs Games, held in the Emirate of Sharjah.

RAMALLAH - The Palestinian National Authority has called on the United States to take decisive action to halt the Israeli occupation's attempts to cleanse and displace Palestinians following the attack on Rafah which saw 25 victims and tens injured.

ABU DHABI - Three members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force were killed and two others were injured in a terrorist act in Somalia, the UAE Defense Ministry announced.

BEIRUT - At least one Lebanese man was killed and nine others injured by the Israeli artillery shelling of Hual town, south of Lebanon, the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported.

KUALA LUMPUR - A 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits the island of Mindanao, south of Philippines, said the country's seismology agency.

DOHA - Qatar's national soccer team snatched the Asian Cup after beating Jordan 3-1 Saturday in the final, keeping the title for the second time in a row.

ALGIERS - South Africa beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 6-5 on penalties in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) third place play-off at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan. (end)

