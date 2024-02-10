Brazil’S Tourist Boom: A 63% Surge In International Visitors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil saw a dramatic rise in international tourism, with 5.91 million visitors, a 63% increase from 3.63 million the year before.



This growth, reported by Embratu and based on Federal Police data, highlights Brazil's rising appeal as a global destination.



São Paulo led as the primary gateway, welcoming 2.11 million foreign visitors, a 40% jump from 2022.



Key destinations included Rio de Janeiro, with 1.19 million tourists, and Rio Grande do Sul, marking the highest growth at 111%.



Ceará showed the least growth among the top ten, at 26.5%.







Notably, an entry point does not always mean the final destination, as many visitors travel onward to other cities.



Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo was 2023's busiest, with 20.3 million passengers, per Anac data. Congonhas Airport followed with 10.9 million passengers.



The influx of international tourists contributed $6.9 billion to Brazil's economy. The government aims to double this, targeting $12 billion in tourism revenue.



Efforts include opening a UN Tourism office and enhancing social media and influencer marketing, mirroring Portugal's successful strategy.



A debate on visa policies has emerged due to this tourism revenue spike. In 2019, Brazil waived visa requirements for US, Canadian, and Australian tourists, boosting income.



However, the Foreign Ministry favors a reciprocity policy.



The administration tried to bring back visa rules but struggled with a visa demand spike, overburdening consular services.



In December 2023, a bill to remove visa rules for these countries was fast-tracked, simplifying travel to Brazil.



The tourism boom benefits Brazil's economy and highlights its cultural and natural appeal.



The ongoing visa policy debate reflects the balance between welcoming tourists and maintaining diplomatic principles.

MENAFN10022024007421016031ID1107836488