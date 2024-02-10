Visit Salt Lake Debuts Spectacular Salt Lake Winter Roundup Event Downtown

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The February 10th festival showcased a blend of winter sports, art, and culture

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

Visit Salt Lake joyfully marked the commencement of the Salt Lake Winter Roundup: Rounding Up Sports, Arts and Culture, a festival that highlighted Salt Lake's profound heritage and legacy in both sports and culture. This flagship event took center stage in downtown Salt Lake, featuring one of the country's first urban Skijoring spectacles - a unique fusion of ski racing and rodeo - accompanied by a festival village in front of Abravanel Hall, one of Salt Lake County's foremost arts venues.

To kick-start the festivities, both visitors and residents were delighted by an exhilarating lineup of former Olympic alpine racers, including gold medalist Picabo Street tearing through the downtown streets, towed by racing horses. The action-packed Skijoring competition served as a vivid reminder to both locals and visitors that Utah continues to be a premier destination for winter sports. Visit Salt Lake partnered with Staker Parson to haul in snow and Days of '47 Rodeo, one of Utah's longest standing traditions, to celebrate the state's heritage since 1847 and bring this event to life.

In addition to the Skijoring competition, The Village was set up in the Abravanel Hall Plaza, acting as the HQ for event-goers. The Village, outfitted with cozy firepits, hosted a stage featuring live music, line dance lessons, and more. Attendees had the opportunity to test their saddle skills by hopping on a mechanical bull and savoring authentic eats from numerous food trucks and local vendors that were showcased throughout the festival.

Additionally, the Salt Chalet, located between Salt Lake's Visitor Center and Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, offered curling lanes for those eager to test their stone-sliding ability. The curling lanes will remain accessible throughout February and beyond. On-site art installations were centered around winter sports, paying homage to the legacy of the 2002 Winter Games in Utah. Furthermore, with Salt Lake recently designated as the Preferred Host City for the 2034 Games, visitors received a preview of the cultural Olympiad on the horizon.

"As we proudly unveiled the Salt Lake Winter Roundup, we were thrilled to witness its overwhelming success, surpassing all expectations. One of the first-ever urban Skijoring spectacle to the art installations paying tribute to the 2002 Winter Games, this event truly epitomizes our rich heritage and underscores Salt Lake's prowess in both winter sports and artistic expression," said Visit Salt Lake President & CEO Kaitlin Eskelson. "Furthermore, the enthusiastic response from our community, gathering downtown to revel in the exceptional array of activities, was truly inspiring. It was not just a celebration but also a promising preview of the vibrant year ahead in 2024 for both visitors and locals alike."

