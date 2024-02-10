Olivine: New Natural Solution To Combat Climate Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sahit Muja CEO Albanian Minerals

NEW YORK CITY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world is navigating uncharted territories due to pollution in the air, land, and water. Climate change is already wreaking havoc on health in numerous ways, manifesting in increased fatalities and illnesses from more frequent extreme weather events like heatwaves, storms, and floods, disrupting food systems, escalating zoonotic diseases and illnesses transmitted through food, water, and vectors, as well as causing mental health issues.The unequal distribution of climate-related health risks is a pressing concern. Climate change is eroding many social determinants of good health, such as livelihoods, equality, access to healthcare, and social support structures. These climate-sensitive health risks disproportionately affect the most vulnerable and disadvantaged populations, including women, children, ethnic minorities, poor communities, migrants or displaced persons, older populations, and those with underlying health conditions. While nobody is immune to these risks, those most affected are often the least responsible for causing climate change and the least equipped to shield themselves and their families from its effects – notably individuals in low-income and disadvantaged countries and communities.According to the World Health Organization, Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) claim the lives of 41 million people annually, representing 74% of all global deaths. Shockingly, 17 million individuals succumb to an NCD before reaching the age of 70, with a staggering 86% of these premature fatalities occurring in low- and middle-income nations. The burden is disproportionately borne by these countries, accounting for 77% of all NCD deaths.Among NCD fatalities, cardiovascular diseases are the most prevalent, claiming 17.9 million lives each year, followed by cancers (9.3 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (2.0 million, including deaths from kidney disease linked to diabetes). These four disease categories collectively contribute to over 80% of all premature NCD-related deaths. .Is there a sustainable and scalable approach to safeguarding the Earth's most valuable resources: air, land, and water?Renowned climate advocate Sahit Muja has voiced profound concern over the concerning trajectory of climate change. Leading the charge in this green revolution is Sahit Muja, a distinguished Albanian-American magnate whose net worth surpasses $3.5 billion.In response to the urgent need to address the impacts of climate change, Mr. Muja emphasized, "Nature itself possesses the most effective mechanisms for purifying air, water, and land. For years, we've studied places renowned for their pristine air, water, and fertile soils. Now, inspired by nature's brilliance, we've uncovered an exceptional natural solution."As Chairman and CEO of Albanian Minerals , Sahit Muja leads a pioneering initiative dedicated on combating climate change through an innovative and natural approach. This groundbreaking method focuses on expediting carbon removal by strategically dispersing mix crushed minerals, primarily magnesium silicates, across both land and water. By leveraging enhanced weathering techniques, this initiative accelerates natural processes, facilitating rapid carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration.Moreover, beyond CO2 sequestration, this approach contributes to purifying air, enhancing water quality, and boosting land productivity. It presents promising solutions for addressing issues like land degradation and deforestation. Importantly, this technology is entirely natural and only expedites processes that occur in nature, such as mineral size reduction , irrigation, and the intricate interactions within various biomes and biodiversity. The scalability of this innovative approach has shown remarkable potential in tackling the world's most pressing environmental challenges.Albanian Minerals' Natural Carbon Removal Approach aims to reverse climate change through the process of transforming CO2 into magnesium carbonates, sugars, and vitamins. Separating heavy metals through eco-friendly technology offers a comprehensive, sustainable solution, positively impacting biodiversity and reducing ocean acidity.The 30-year scientific journey validating magnesium olivine's CO2 capturing abilities underscores its versatility in addressing environmental challenges. Magnesium's role as a sustainable supply for batteries and lighter alloys holds significant potential to influence the economic outlook of clean energy sources.Amidst the profound impacts of climate change, the focus on magnesium for carbon removal emerges as a beacon of hope, contributing to the restoration and preservation of ecosystems. The collaborative effort to implement and scale up these magnesium-based solutions is crucial for steering toward a sustainable and resilient future. Magnesium Olivine Green Mineral Holds Potential to Remove 1 Trillion Tonnes of CO2 from the Atmosphere.Sahit Muja, the Founder and CEO of Global Mining, Green Minerals, and Albanian Minerals, emphasizes Magnesium Olivine's role as a stellar eco-friendly building block poised to eliminate 1 trillion tons of CO2 from the atmosphere. Recognized as nature's gift, Magnesium Olivine stands as a paramount natural solution against multifaceted climate change challenges.Muja, a successful New York entrepreneur with Albanian heritage, owns vast mineral reserves, including the world's largest magnesium olivine reserves. His leadership reflects a commitment to the sustainable use of natural resources, applying innovative technologies in the mining industry to meet global climate ambitions, with a focus on green mining practices.Sahit Muja has attained unparalleled global success by uncovering geological deposits exceeding 1 trillion tons of valuable minerals. Leveraging these mineral assets, he is pioneering a green revolution, spearheading the extraction of battery-grade green minerals using the most eco-friendly methods, with a production process that has a negative carbon impact. The unveiling of this groundbreaking technology is anticipated in 2024.

David Greenberg

Green Innovation News

email us here