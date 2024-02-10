RENOVA ENERGY APPOINTS MATTHEW DE LA TORRE AS NEW CHIEF SALES OFFICER FOR CALIFORNIA AND ARIZONA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renova Energy

Matthew De La Torre

- Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova EnergyPALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Matthew De La Torre has been appointed as Chief Sales Officer for both the California and Arizona regions of Renova Energy. With a distinguished 12-year tenure at Renova Energy, Matthew will leverage his extensive knowledge and experience to further strengthen Renova Energy's position as a leader in the clean energy sector.Matthew's journey with Renova Energy began in 2009, and his contributions have been invaluable since. After taking a brief hiatus between 2013 and 2015, he returned with even more expertise to lead multiple departments, including IT and Engineering. He has also been responsible for spearheading partnerships with renowned solar manufacturers such as Maxeon, Tesla, and Meyer Burger, significantly expanding their product portfolio.His deep expertise in the intricacies of solar financing options, combined with his extensive background in civil engineering and tech, has armed Matthew with a unique blend of skills. This makes him well-suited to drive Renova Energy's sales strategy as the company continues to grow."Matthew is proof that if we believe we're defined by what we want to bring to the table, then anything and everything under the sun is possible. From his humble beginnings as a highly educated Civil Engineer to building an Engineering Department complete with highly skilled technicians, Matthew is a living Energy Renaissance Man," says Vincent Battaglia, Founder and CEO of Renova Energy.About Renova EnergySince its 2006 inception in Palm Desert, Renova Energy has been at the forefront of solar energy solutions , expertly designing, permitting, and installing solar systems and backup storage. The company's commitment to top-tier technology and craftsmanship , supported by a team deeply knowledgeable about the unique conditions of California and Arizona's desert communities, has cemented Renova's reputation as a dependable energy partner.The company employs specialized products and techniques tailored to withstand the desert's extreme temperatures and ensure each solar system operates at peak efficiency, maximizing energy output and longevity. Beyond solar solutions, Renova Energy is proud to offer comprehensive services through their divisions, RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS. These divisions address the critical needs of both residential and commercial customers, offering roof repair or replacement and maintenance services to keep desert solar systems functioning at their best. For more information see renovaenergy###

Saman Kouretchian

Renova Energy

+ +1 760-979-7433

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube