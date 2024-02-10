Adaptive Construction Systems Launches New Rapid Deployable Affordable Housing Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Adaptive Construction Systems, a leading provider of innovative modular homes, the launchof six new models product lineup manufactured at scale in our factory.

- Jay Heins, Sales Director at Adaptive Construction SystemsSWEETWATER, TN, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Adaptive Construction Systems Introduces Six New Models of Modular Homes, Produced at in our Factory.Adaptive Construction Systems, a leading provider of innovative modular homes, is proud to announce the launch of six new models in their extensive product lineup. These models are manufactured at scale in our factory, leveraging cutting-edge technology and a revolutionary approach to construction.Designed to meet the growing demand for adaptable and affordable housing solutions, our new models offer unparalleled flexibility, durability, and energy efficiency. The five new models - Adaptive 200, Adaptive 400, Adaptive 400 Composite, Adaptive 600, and Adaptive 800 & The Adaptive 1200 - showcase Adaptive Construction Systems' commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and delivering high-quality homes that cater to a wide range of homeowners.Key Features of the New Models:.Adaptability: Designed for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and affordable housing, these models adhere to FHA and HUD mortgage guidelines, ensuring accessibility for everyone..All models are built to exceed IBC Building Code..Energy Efficiency: Featuring a full steel roof, R30 insulation, and a fully sealed subfloor, our homes prioritize energy efficiency and stability..Durability: Manufactured using US wood, US steel, and US labor, our homes are bug, fire, water, mold, and moisture resistant..Fast Deployment: With our rapid deployment construction systems, build times are reduced significantly compared to traditional construction methods."At Adaptive Construction Systems, we are committed to revolutionizing the way homes are built. Our five new models represent a significant milestone in our journey towards delivering innovative and affordable housing solutions," said Jay Heins, Sales Director at Adaptive Construction Systems. "By producing these models at scale in our factory, we are able to meet the growing demand for modular homes while maintaining the highest quality standards."Each model is meticulously crafted to meet the unique needs of homeowners, offering a seamless construction system that transforms designs into reality. With the addition of these new models, Adaptive Construction Systems continues to set new standards in the industry, providing a range of options that can be easily customized to suit various preferences and budgets. With move in ready models from $119 SQFTFor more information about our new models and to explore the full range of our modular homes, please visit our website at .About Adaptive Construction Systems:Adaptive Construction Systems is a leading provider of innovative and affordable modular homes. Our mission is to transform the way homes are built by combining innovation, affordability, and adaptability. With our factory and commitment to quality craftsmanship, we offer a range of modular homes that cater to a wide range of homeowners' needs. From Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to affordable housing, our homes adhere to the highest industry standards of durability, energy efficiency, and customization.

Jay Heins

Adaptive Construction Systems, Inc.

+1 423-561-5474

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Real Fast Affordable Housing for Residential & Commercial