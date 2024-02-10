GHANYA COSMETICS UNVEILS IDEAL VALENTINE's DAY GIFT FOR SKINCARE ENTHUSIASTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A curated collection of paraben-free, sulphate-free, fragrance-free, vegan-friendly, recyclable, cruelty-free, dermatologist tested for all genders and skin types, and ethically produced premium skincare products

Ghanya Cosmetics is now available to order in the UAE

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Valentine's Day 2024 approaches, the quest for the beautiful gifts to express affection and appreciation becomes paramount. In midst of the traditional offerings of flowers, chocolates, and teddy bears, why not opt for something that promises not only a gesture of love but also lasting beauty and wellness? Enter Ghanya Cosmetics , bringing a fresh twist to Valentine's Day gifting in the UAE's beauty scene.Ghanya Cosmetics, has launched a curated collection of premium skincare products in the UAE, promising to be the ultimate gift this Valentine's season. Focussed on paraben-free, sulphate-free, fragrance-free, vegan-friendly, recyclable, cruelty-free, dermatologist tested for all genders and skin types, and ethically produced beauty solutions, Ghanya Cosmetics offers a range of products designed to pamper, rejuvenate, and ensure that flawless skin is not just a wish but a reality.The Valentine's Day gift collection of beauty elixirsThe collection features five exquisite products, each formulated with a blend of effective premium and organic ingredients:1.Absolute Cream: The product infused with Plant Stem Cells addresses pigmentation, tones the face, and acts as an anti-aging hydrator, making it a comprehensive skincare solution for day and night.2.Age-Defying Booster: A lightweight, water-based serum that rejuvenates the skin, combating aging and Rosacea. Like the Absolute Cream, it's versatile enough to be used on the eye, face, neck, and décolletage.3.Miracle Drop Elixir: Nightly skincare product that tightens and rejuvenates the skin on the face and neck, blending Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, Resveratrol, and Niacinamide. It lifts, firms, hydrates, and brightens the complexion, offering a radiant, youthful appearance in one potent formula and melts like sorbet on the skin.4.HydraGlow Mist: A quick, hydrating facial spray perfect for on-the-go or as an easy skincare step, packed with aloe vera, proteins, glycerin, vitamin C, and antioxidants like green tea. It refreshes, brightens, and protects the skin and gives a beautiful glow. It can be applied anytime of the day as many times needed. Perfect on top of the skincare products, sunscreen and a perfect makeup setter.5.Natural Effective Acne Fighting Serum - Spotless: A natural formula that combats acne by reducing inflammation and redness, using Green Tea, Willow Bark, Aloe Vera, and Hyaluronic Acid to purify pores, control oil, soothe, and hydrate the skin for a clear, healthy complexion. Unlike other acne products, it hydrates and clears the pores from the acne causing bacteria leaving the skin spotless.Priced competitively between $45- $140 and available for purchase through the online website at - with a limited-time offer of worldwide free shipping, Ghanya Cosmetics presents an opportunity to gift a touch of luxury, effectiveness, and care. Delivery time is between 2-7 days.This month explore the collection and make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with the gift of resilience, radiance, and lasting beauty.

