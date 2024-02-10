               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Death Toll Climbs To 35 After Landslide In Philippines, With 77 Missing


2/10/2024 3:45:09 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Feb 11 (IANS) The death toll in a massive landslide that crashed into villages in Davao de Oro province in southern Philippines has climbed to 35 from 27, with 77 others remaining missing, authorities said.

The Maco municipal government said on Saturday that 32 have been rescued from the landslide, which occurred on Tuesday night near a mining site in Maco town and buried several houses and vehicles, including two buses that ferry miners of the site, Xinhua news agency reported.

Search and retrieval operations have been continuing to find the missing villagers buried under mud, rocks and trees that rolled down from mountainside.

