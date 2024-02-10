8 Injured In Clashes In Pakistan's North Waziristan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Feb 11 (IANS) At least eight people were injured on Saturday in clashes between protestors and police in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.

According to the reports, hundreds of people were protesting and chanting slogans against delay of election results announcement when police opened fire to disperse the protestors, leaving several protestors injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The wounded include police personnel and a former member of the National Assembly, or the lower house of the country's Parliament.

Official sources told Xinhua that police opened fire when hundreds of protestors tried to enter an army camp in Miranshah area of North Waziristan.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

