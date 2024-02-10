Latest Advances In Obesity Treatment Discussed At Jeddah Conference

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Over 100 Experts Gather in Saudi for the 7th International Conference.

Riyadh

The Saudi Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery organized its 7th International Conference at the Hilton Jeddah Hotel, with the participation of more than 100 speakers from around the world.

The conference, which ran for 3 days from Wednesday, February 7th, discussed the latest scientific and practical developments in the field of obesity medicine and surgery.

The conference was attended by a group of select physicians specialized in obesity medicine and surgery, therapeutic nutrition, and behavioral therapy.

An accompanying exhibition was held on the sidelines of the conference, showcasing the latest medical devices for obesity treatment. A community health initiative titled“Step for Your Health” was also launched at the Jeddah.

