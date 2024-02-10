Statement By Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC In Support Of Israel, The Only Jewish State, And Condemnation Of Moody's Downgrade Decision

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC, a distinguished single-family office dedicated to fostering stability and prosperity in global markets, issues this statement regarding Moody's recent decision to downgrade Israel's credit rating.



Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC operates as a single-family office, managing the financial affairs and investments of its principal, Jake P. Noch, with no outside clients. Our office specializes in building and nurturing portfolio companies and facilitating their transition to the public sphere through merger transactions. Additionally, we provide continued support to our public portfolio companies via court-approved 3(a)(10) arrangements.

In response to Moody's downgrade, Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC wishes to express its profound disappointment and concerns over the assessment. The firm firmly believes that the downgrade lacks justification and impartiality, as it overlooks crucial fundamental factors regarding Israel's security situation and economic potential.

Israel, the only Jewish state in the world, stands as a beacon of democracy and resilience in a region fraught with conflict and instability. Its unwavering commitment to defending itself against terrorist threats, particularly from Hamas, is integral to its stability and economic prosperity. Moody's failure to recognize this reality undermines the credibility of its assessment. Moreover, Israel's successful defeat of Hamas would significantly reduce security risks and unlock greater economic opportunities, leading to enhanced productivity and investment attractiveness.

Israel boasts a robust and diversified economy, supported by a thriving technology sector, world-class universities, and a highly skilled workforce. The country's prudent fiscal policies, strong regulatory environment, and strategic geographic location further bolster its creditworthiness.

Furthermore, Israel's continued commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship drives sustainable economic growth and attracts foreign investment. Moody's downgrade fails to acknowledge these strengths and the resilience of the Israeli economy in the face of security challenges.

Moody's decision to downgrade Israel's credit rating fails to consider the broader financial implications of a secure and stable Israel. A safer Israel not only fosters regional stability but also strengthens global economic growth by creating a more conducive environment for business and investment.

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC urges Moody's to reconsider its downgrade decision and conduct a more thorough assessment that incorporates the fundamental thesis on Israel's security and economic potential. The firm advocates for a fair and objective evaluation that accurately reflects Israel's creditworthiness and contribution to global stability and prosperity.

Furthermore, Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC reaffirms its unwavering support for Israel and its commitment to promoting fairness and transparency in financial assessments.

About Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC.

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. is a single-family office with no outside clients, dedicated to strategically investing in Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) and fostering the growth of emerging companies. Our firm specializes in guiding these ventures towards successful exits through public market mergers, leveraging our expertise and resources to maximize their potential.

At Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., we are more than just investors - we are partners committed to the long-term success of the companies we support. Through continuous financial backing facilitated by court approved 3(a)(10) mechanisms, we provide ongoing support to ensure sustained growth and prosperity, driving value creation and innovation in the businesses we invest in.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure:

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure:

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication

Contact: ...

SOURCE: Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC.