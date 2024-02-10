Director-General Of The ICESCO Makes Phones Call To Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Director-General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik made a
phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
The Director-General of the ICESCO extended his congratulations
and best regards to the head of state on his victory in the
presidential election and wished him new successes in his
activities for the progress of Azerbaijan. He once again commended
President Ilham Aliyev`s contribution to the Islamic
solidarity.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik for
his attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that
the longstanding fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO
would continue to expand in the future.
MENAFN10022024000195011045ID1107836424
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.