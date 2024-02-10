               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Director-General Of The ICESCO Makes Phones Call To Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev


2/10/2024 3:09:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Director-General of the ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Director-General of the ICESCO extended his congratulations and best regards to the head of state on his victory in the presidential election and wished him new successes in his activities for the progress of Azerbaijan. He once again commended President Ilham Aliyev`s contribution to the Islamic solidarity.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that the longstanding fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and ICESCO would continue to expand in the future.

