Standard & Poor's Affirms Georgia At 'BB/B' With Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Standard & Poor's Global Ratings has affirmed Georgia's long and
short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at
'BB/B' with a stable outlook, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
S&P“positively” assessed the country's progress achieved in
economic growth and fiscal consolidation and noted the trend would
continue in 2024, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.
The Agency said the parameters of the budget planned for 2024
indicated“a high level” of fiscal discipline, emphasizing the low
level of government debt as“a strength of the rating”
Maintaining the positive trend of fiscal parameters is
considered as a trigger for rating improvement by the S&P.
The rating predicts Georgia's economic growth at five percent in
2024, noting“growth in the medium term is expected at the same
level”.
The Agency positively evaluated the acceptance of the European
Union candidate status by Georgia in December 2023 and said it
expected that it would further encourage reforms in the
country.
