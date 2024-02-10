Lunar New Year Eve Sees Over 190 Million Passenger Trips Across China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 195.24 million passenger trips were handled by China's
transportation sectors on Friday, the Chinese Lunar New Year Eve,
up 26.7 percent from the same day of last year, official statistics
showed, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Of the total, highway traffic amounted to 184.62 million
passenger trips, up 24.2 percent year on year, according to a
special work team established in January to ensure the safety and
sound operation of the year's Spring Festival travel rush.
Railway traffic jumped 98.8 percent to 8.257 million trips while
air trips surged 137.7 percent to 1.797 million, and passenger
trips by water increased by 11.9 percent to 566,000.
The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, China's most
important festival, fell on Feb. 10 this year. The travel rush,
usually a period of high transportation demand as people return
home for family reunions, lasts from Jan. 26 to March 5.
