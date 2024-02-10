No Optimism From IAEA Inspectors Regarding Russia-Captured Nuclear Plant - Ukraine Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, another rotation was held of IAEA inspectors, who are deployed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, captured by the Russian invasion forces.

Inspectors reported no positive news from the site, says Ivan Fedorov, the chief of the regional military administration, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform saw.

"This week, a rotation of IAEA inspectors, who are constantly stationed at the nuclear plant, was held, and we see that inspectors tell us no optimistic news. We are all in constant tension because the enemy retains control of the plant," he said.

Situation at Russian-seizedmore tense than before - Head of RMA

According to Fedorov, the situation at the NPP is extremely tense because this strategic facility is under the Russian control.

It was previously reported that since February 1, 2024, the enemy denied entry to 120 staff who had refused to obtain Russian passports. There is a shortage of qualified personnel to ensure safe operations.