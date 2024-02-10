Zelensky Meets With Newly Appointed Top Commanders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine held meetings with the new leadership of Ukraine's Armed Forces and assured the public that“changes are coming”.

That's according to Zelensky's posting on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Important meetings today. We continue to upgrade Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces. The team is efficient. Changes are coming. More power to Ukraine. More opportunities," the head of state wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on February 8, Zelensky appointed Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, setting before him a number of tasks, including drawing a detailed war plan for 2024.

Zelensky also appointed Anatoliy Barhylevych as Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, replacing Serhiy Shaptala