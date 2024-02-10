Russia Shells Nikopol 10 Times On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region 10 times. Killer drones and artillery were involved.

Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Ten attacks on the Nikopol today. The Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities came under attack. The aggressor employed artillery and kamikaze drones," he wrote.

Four private houses and a car were damaged. A farm building was destroyed and another one sustained damage as did power lines. No casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's heavy artillery targeted Nikopol overnight Saturday.