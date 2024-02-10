Russia Shells Nikopol 10 Times On Saturday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russian troops shelled Nikopol region 10 times. Killer drones and artillery were involved.
Serhiy Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"Ten attacks on the Nikopol today. The Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities came under attack. The aggressor employed artillery and kamikaze drones," he wrote.
Read also:
Deputy mayor's car shot at in Nikopol
Four private houses and a car were damaged. A farm building was destroyed and another one sustained damage as did power lines. No casualties were reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's heavy artillery targeted Nikopol overnight Saturday.
MENAFN10022024000193011044ID1107836404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.