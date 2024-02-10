National Guardsmen Detain Man Noting Down Coordinates Of Infrastructure Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv, National Guardsmen detained a suspicious man at a roadblock who had been writing down the coordinates of critical facilities in a notebook.

This was reported by the National Guard press service, Ukrinform saw.

"Yesterday, at one of the roadblocks located at the entrance to Kyiv, Guardsmen noticed a man riding a bicycle, who stopped short of the ID checking site and started taking notes in his notebook," reads the report.

Guardsmen with the 25th Prince Askold Brigade, jointly with the National Police, interviewed and searched the man after he checked at the roadblock, finding notebooks where the person had noted down the coordinates of“important government facilities”, and roadblock schemes. Certain notes on explosives were also found.

Investigators were called up to the scene to continue the interview and probe the situation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Kyiv resident who turned out to have been passing sensitive intelligence on Ukraine's Defense Forces and strategic infrastructure to Russia's Federal Security Service.