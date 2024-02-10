Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Laid Wreath At Twalet Martyrs Cemetery

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



President Isaias Afwerki laid a wreath at the Twalet Martyrs Cemetery in Massawa in the morning hours of today, in connection with the 34th Fenkil Operation Commemoration.

On the occasion, ministers, senior government and PFDJ officials, regional administrators, army commanders, and guests were present.

The official 34th Fenkil commemoration celebration will be broadcast live on Eri-TV and Radio Dmtsi-Hafash starting at 4 p.m. today.

The 34th Fenkil commemoration is being conducted from February 9 until February 11 under the theme“Fenkil: Tunes of Liberation,” accompanied by various programs showcasing the anniversary.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.