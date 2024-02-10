Yemen Ruling Body Chief Echoes Backing To UN Envoy's Mission

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Yemen Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Olaimi restated on Saturday the council and government's support to UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg's mission.

The Yemeni official made the remark while welcoming the visiting UN envoy in Aden, in presence of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak, reported Yemen's official news agency.

During the meeting, which focused on regional and international efforts to resume a UN-facilitated inclusive Yemeni political process, Al-Olaimi underlined that it is essential for the UN envoy to draw more attention to Houthi militia's action, rather than words.

He also called on Houthi militia to end the siege on Yemen's southwestern Taiz City, lift sanctions on the movement of funds and commodities, and employees' pay and to halt their military escalation and attacks on properties and facilities. (end)

