Turkiye Seeks To Attain Complete Energy Independence - Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Feb 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Edrogan said Saturday that achieving total independence in the field of energy is the country's top priority.

"Our main goal is to achieve complete independence in energy. We are determined and courageously implementing initiatives that will guarantee Tأ1⁄4rkiyeآ's energy security," said Erdogan during his speech in a meeting organized in Turkiyeآ's Black Sea province Zonguldak.

He added that his government is looking to increase the country's daily oil production volume in Gabar oil field in Sinrak province to 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

Erdogan pointed that steps have been taken decisively to ensure energy security in Turkiye.

He stated that the daily oil production of the Gabar oil field reached 35,000 barrels, stressing that the goal is to reach 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

Erdogan indicated that Turkey will continue to provide 25 cubic meters of natural gas to the Turkish families for free until next April.

The Turkish president announced in December 2022 the discovery of a field with oil reserves amounting to 150 million barrels in Mount Gabar. (end)

aas







MENAFN10022024000071011013ID1107836393